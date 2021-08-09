ANL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.82%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.4%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.31%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.46%)
GGL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.87%)
HUMNL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
MLCF 43.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 154.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.91%)
PACE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
PAEL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
SNGP 51.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.57%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
TRG 155.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.89%)
UNITY 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
WTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.14%)
BR100 5,140 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.26%)
BR30 25,604 Decreased By ▼ -206.49 (-0.8%)
KSE100 47,435 Decreased By ▼ -54.86 (-0.12%)
KSE30 18,954 Decreased By ▼ -11.6 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Dollar cements rebound after jobs data triggers tapering bets

  • Cheung said market participants had pushed forward the Fed's tapering announcement to as early as the Jackson Hole symposium in late August
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

LONDON: The dollar hit a four-month high against the euro on Monday, reversing a recent fall after strong labour market data encouraged investors to bring forward their bets on the Federal Reserve reducing its pandemic-era stimulus.

The greenback strengthened as far as $1.1742 to the single currency, extending a 0.6% pop from Friday, when a strong US jobs report stoked bets that a reduction in asset purchases could start this year and higher interest rates could follow as soon as 2022. It later settled at $1.1761.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was down 0.1% on the day as European trading got underway but remained close to four-month highs.

USD to decline further against PKR; Expert anticipates record Remittances in Eid season

The dollar also climbed as high as 110.37 yen, following a 0.4% rally at the end of last week. Following the jobs report, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield jumped 8 basis points on Friday to a two-week high of 1.3053%.

"A strong US employment report on Friday triggered a jump in US bond yields, supporting the US dollar higher," said Alvin Tan, currencies strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

The two previous months' payrolls growth were also revised higher, and Tan noted that Fed Chair Jerome Powell had signalled jobs growth as the key indicator for the central bank's evaluation of the economy's progress. Fed officials have made a jobs market recovery a condition of tighter monetary policy.

Friday's non-farm payroll report showed jobs increased by 943,000 in July compared with the 870,000 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Numbers for May and June were also revised up.

"The strong US report appears to clear the last hurdle for the Fed's tapering," Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a research note.

Cheung said market participants had pushed forward the Fed's tapering announcement to as early as the Jackson Hole symposium in late August.

There were signs of the dollar spike fizzling and markets were generally quiet, with investors warily eyeing a rise in COVID-19 cases across Asia.

The dollar was little changed versus the offshore Chinese yuan after rallying on Friday.

Sterling was flat at $1.3880 after earlier falling to $1.3856 as the dollar rallied across the board.

