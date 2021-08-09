Business & Finance
India top court says antitrust probe of Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart should continue
09 Aug 2021
NEW DELHI: India's Supreme Court on Monday said an antitrust investigation into business practices of Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart must continue, rejecting demands of the two e-commerce giants to put them on hold.
The Competition Commission of India ordered the investigation in 2020 against the companies for allegedly promoting select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and using business practices that stifle competition.
The companies deny any wrongdoing and have repeatedly tried to mount legal challenges against the investigation.
The three-judge Supreme Court bench said companies like Amazon and Flipkart should volunteer for such investigations.
