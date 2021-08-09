ANL 30.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.23%)
FCCL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-5.57%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.73%)
GGGL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.31%)
GGL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
JSCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
KAPCO 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.45%)
MLCF 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.4%)
NETSOL 156.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.92%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PRL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.68%)
TELE 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.69%)
TRG 155.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.67%)
UNITY 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
BR100 5,147 Decreased By ▼ -6.26 (-0.12%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -134.71 (-0.52%)
KSE100 47,475 Decreased By ▼ -14.8 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,955 Decreased By ▼ -9.89 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India top court says antitrust probe of Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart should continue

  • The companies deny any wrongdoing and have repeatedly tried to mount legal challenges against the investigation
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

NEW DELHI: India's Supreme Court on Monday said an antitrust investigation into business practices of Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart must continue, rejecting demands of the two e-commerce giants to put them on hold.

The Competition Commission of India ordered the investigation in 2020 against the companies for allegedly promoting select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and using business practices that stifle competition.

Anti-trust probe: India court quashes Amazon, Walmart’s Flipkart bid

The companies deny any wrongdoing and have repeatedly tried to mount legal challenges against the investigation.

The three-judge Supreme Court bench said companies like Amazon and Flipkart should volunteer for such investigations.

Supreme Court Amazon Flipkart India's Supreme Court commerce platforms Walmart's Flipkart

India top court says antitrust probe of Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart should continue

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

Afghan team informed: Probe findings don't endorse kidnapping complaint

Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist: officials

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Schools to remain closed till 19th: Sindh eases Covid restrictions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters