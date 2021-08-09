ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Sharif brothers and Maryam

Saleem Murad 09 Aug 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item "Sharif brothers want Maryam to abandon hard line" carried by the newspaper yesterday. According to it, "The Sharif brothers - Nawaz and Shehbaz - are finally on the same page are said to be of the view that PML-N must abandon the aggressive hard line taken by Maryam Nawaz that cost the party seats in the recently held Azad Jammu and Kashmir general elections and the by-election in Sialkot."

But Maryam, in my view, has not been pursuing any hard line against the country's establishment. In other words, she has not shown any adherence to a policy that could be perceived or described as an effective or real strategy aimed at removing the incumbent government. All we have from her is empty rhetoric, which does not necessarily mean a hard line. Insofar as Shehbaz Sharif is concerned, he's advocating a conciliatory or flexible course of action. Their politics is clearly based on practical rather than ideological considerations.

Saleem Murad (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Maryam Nawaz general elections PMLN Azad Jammu and Kashmir Shehbaz Shairf Sharif brothers

Saleem Murad

Sharif brothers and Maryam

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Schools to remain closed till 19th: Sindh eases Covid restrictions

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

PM says EVM to help ensure fair, free elections

PM, COAS praise NCOC team

Alleged terrorism funding case: India raids religious organisation

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.