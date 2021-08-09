Farrukh lauds NCOC's role against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday lauded the role of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for creating national unity that eventually lead country to fight against coronavirus pandemic with efficacy.

In a tweet, he said on the completion of 500 days of NCOC a documentary portraying the 'Unified Endeavor' displayed by the nation against Covid-19 pandemic has been launched.

He said Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and his team under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan took timely decisions that had been an instrumental to tackling the pandemic.