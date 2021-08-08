ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

  • "On an emotional level, it made me think of the 2012 and 2016 Olympics when a whole stadium is with you and cheering you on, it's very heartwarming," said French judo star Teddy Riner, who competed in Japan.
AFP 08 Aug 2021

PARIS: Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris. Thousands of people partied in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower on Sunday to watch the closing ceremony of the delayed 2020 Olympics and celebrate the French capital's status as host of the 2024 showpiece.

The contrast was dramatic after a Tokyo Games played out in mostly empty stadia and under strict Covid-19 protocols.

"On an emotional level, it made me think of the 2012 and 2016 Olympics when a whole stadium is with you and cheering you on, it's very heartwarming," said French judo star Teddy Riner, who competed in Japan.

Athletes who had taken part in the Tokyo Games were cheered by the crowds as thoughts turned to 2024.

"I missed most of the Olympics because I worked at night, so it's nice to see the best moments again," said 22-year-old Alix as highlights of the last two weeks were replayed on a giant TV screen.

"It's heartwarming to see the public, we have just gone through an Olympics which was a little different," admitted gymnast Samir Ait Said who carried the French flag at the opening ceremony on July 23.

"It boosts my soul ten times, I'm injured and I already want to go and train!"

Swimmer Florent Manaudou, a silver medallist in the 50m freestyle, predicted that the 2024 Games will be an iconic moment for the country.

"We feel that the fans are celebrating and that they are gradually preparing to experience the Games in three years here."

Decathlon silver medallist Kevin Mayer said he was delighted to "see all these little kids with stars in their eyes".

"It reminds me of myself when I was little." Head of the 2024 organising committee, Tony Estanguet said the Games are on schedule.

"For the moment, all the indicators are green," he said.

The only low point for Parisiens was the decision not to hoist a giant French flag at the Eiffel Tower due to high winds.

"That would have been majestic," said Gaelle, a visiting student.

Olympic Tokyo Games Sayonara Tokyo bonjour Paris

Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Schools in Sindh to remain closed till August 19: education minister

Saudi Arabia to reopen borders for vaccinated Umrah pilgrims

PM Imran inspects EVM, hopeful election results will now be accepted by all contestants

Smuggling of migrants, people trafficking: Cabinet approves amendments to FIA laws

Oil facility revival: Pakistan yet to reach deal with KSA

Taliban capture government buildings in Afghan city of Kunduz

Cloud Service: SECP warns businesses against Indian, Israeli servers

And what recourse does Nawaz have in a situation like this?

Johnson says reviewing Pakistan’s ‘red list’ status

UK nationals told to leave Afghanistan immediately

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters