ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
World

Nicaragua's election has 'lost all credibility': US

  • At least 31 opposition figures, including seven potential presidential candidates, have been detained by authorities over the last two months
AFP 08 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday said Nicaragua's November election had "lost all credibility," accusing President Daniel Ortega of "autocratic" maneuvers to crush opponents.

Nicaragua's electoral council on Friday disqualified the country's main opposition party from the upcoming presidential polls, in an escalating political crackdown in the Central American country.

"The United States views the regime's latest undemocratic, authoritarian actions -- driven by Ortega's fear of an electoral loss -- as the final blow against Nicaragua's prospects for a free and fair election later this year," Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken in India for talks dominated by Afghan turmoil, China

"That electoral process, including its eventual results, has lost all credibility."

The Supreme Electoral Council blocked the Citizen's Alliance for Liberty's participation in November 7 polls by ordering the "cancellation of the legal status" of the party, according to a court ruling.

Critics accuse Ortega's government of trying to prevent any meaningful opposition from standing in the election.

Ortega, in power since 2007, is standing for a fourth consecutive term with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, once again as his running mate.

At least 31 opposition figures, including seven potential presidential candidates, have been detained by authorities over the last two months.

They are accused of treason and threatening the country's sovereignty under a law approved in December that has been denounced as a means of freezing out challengers to Ortega.

"President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo's decision on August 6 to ban the last genuine opposition party from participating in the November elections underscores their desire to remain in power at all costs," Blinken said.

