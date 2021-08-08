UNSC meeting on Afghanistan: India criticised for denying Pakistan opportunity

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan regretted the UN Security Council’s denial under India’s presidency to participate in the council’s briefing on Afghanistan’s situation, besides categorically rejecting the accusations of ‘safe havens’ in the country by Indian and Afghan diplomats.

“Pakistan has closely followed discussion at the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan. It is a matter of deep regret that, as the closest neighbour of Afghanistan, whose contribution in the ongoing peace process has been recognised by the international community, Pakistan’s request to the President of the Security Council to address the Council’s session and present its perspective on the Afghan peace process and the way forward was not acceded to,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

On the other hand, it added that the Council’s platform was made available to enable the peddling of a false narrative against Pakistan.

In his statement at the UNSC, it pointed out that Afghanistan’s representative propagated disinformation and levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan with a view to mislead the international community.

Pakistan categorically rejects these accusations. Pakistan’s position on the issue has been shared with Security Council members, it added.

“Pakistan has repeatedly shared its perspective on peace and stability in clear and unambiguous terms with the international community. We emphatically reiterate that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward for durable peace and security in the country,” the statement added.

UN Security Council to discuss Afghanistan

Towards that end, it added that Pakistan’s constructive efforts with support of the international community led to achieving important milestones in Doha peace process including the US-Taliban Peace Agreement and the subsequent commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

As the US and NATO forces are near completion of their withdrawal from Afghanistan, it added: “We are seriously concerned at the growing violence in Afghanistan and lack of substantive progress in the Intra-Afghan Negotiations. Expressing deep concern at the reports of human rights violations, we urge all sides to ensure full respect for human rights and international humanitarian law.”

“Pakistan calls upon all warring sides in Afghanistan to eschew the military approach, engage constructively in negotiations, and work together to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. It is equally important to remain cognizant of spoilers, both within and outside, who do not wish to see the return of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region,” it stated.

It stated that Pakistan urges the government of Afghanistan, once again, to refrain from the blame-game and engage with Pakistan in a meaningful manner to address the challenges to peace, security and progress in the region. In this regard, we reiterate the need for effective use of bilateral institutional arrangements such as the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

On Friday, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss rising violence in Afghanistan.

The Council’s meeting was held after Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in the wake of Taliban’s continued advancement in various parts of Afghanistan. On August 1, India’s TS Tirumurti assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021