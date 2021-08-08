ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
Experts urge govt to implement new strategy for conserving water

Recorder Report 08 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Experts on Saturday urged the government to implement the new strategy for conserving water, in line with the new water policy announced by the federal government.

Talking to media here at the National Press Club, experts including Khan Faraz, Hayatabad, Peshawar informed that the ground water level is rapidly lowering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and elsewhere in the country. Therefore, water wastage needs to cut down. The ever increasing number of bore wells and vehicles service stations has contributed to depletion of water tables in the majority of districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the provincial capital.

Experts gathered from various parts of the country to suggest measures for water conservation.

According to the Federal Ministry for Water Resources, the water table is going down at a fast speed in the province. The situation in the merged districts is even worse. The situation is aggravating even in Swat, which is rich in water resources as springs are fast drying up with the water table going down, they said.

Khan Faraz informed that the planning and development, agriculture, local government and environment departments and the Agriculture University, Peshawar have been tasked with working out a strategy for conserving water in view of the new water policy announced by the federal government.

Though concerned departments are supposed to provide water to people, however, the majority of the people in the district of Peshawar have to make their own arrangements. They bore wells in their houses and use pumps to get water. This is an alarming situation that requires urgent measures both on part of the government as well as the common people.

Taking this into account, the government must implement the law to help save water, replace rusted pipelines and work out a mechanism to discourage bore wells and ensure minimum use of water in car service stations. Also, an awareness drive should be launched to sensitise people about the seriousness of the matter. The people should be made to conserve water, Khan Faraz added.

