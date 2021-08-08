Transformation in state media to boost govt narrative: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Hussain Saturday said the government is committed to bringing transformation in the state media to further strengthen state narrative.

He said now the world has transformed from physical wars to the wars of narratives.

He said Pakistan rendered 70,000 sacrifices in the war on terror, but unfortunately, we cannot apprise the global community about our contribution in defeating the narrative of terrorism.

The minister said we have shifted Radio Pakistan to internet and started Radio Pakistan Podcast to provide people quality audio and video content on a variety of topics.

He said Associated Press of Pakistan is being made a digital media news agency at par with the international news agencies.

Fawad said Pakistan Television was launched in 1964 and today it is being shifted to high definition technology.

The minister said the Press Information Department (PID) has been made paperless. He said the process of advertisements in the PID has been made computerised to ensure transparency.

He noted that the government has paid all the outstanding dues of the media houses.

Fawad said that the University of Media Technology to impart education and training in journalism, performing arts, and other media-related technologies.

Under the NDIP, “Radio Pakistan Podcast” was launched to provide people quality audio and video content on a variety of topics.

The Podcast offers interviews of dignitaries, daily news review, current affairs programs, documentaries, music, sports and a lot more to inform, educate and entertain people.

People may access the Radio Pakistan Podcasts at podcast.radio.gov.pk.

With the launch of Radio Pakistan Podcast, the state broadcaster achieves another milestone of producing and presenting video interviews.

