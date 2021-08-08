ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,797
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,063,125
4,72024hr
8.25% positivity
Sindh
396,918
Punjab
362,557
Balochistan
31,069
Islamabad
90,093
KPK
147,452
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Transformation in state media to boost govt narrative: Fawad

Recorder Report 08 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Hussain Saturday said the government is committed to bringing transformation in the state media to further strengthen state narrative.

He said now the world has transformed from physical wars to the wars of narratives.

He said Pakistan rendered 70,000 sacrifices in the war on terror, but unfortunately, we cannot apprise the global community about our contribution in defeating the narrative of terrorism.

The minister said we have shifted Radio Pakistan to internet and started Radio Pakistan Podcast to provide people quality audio and video content on a variety of topics.

He said Associated Press of Pakistan is being made a digital media news agency at par with the international news agencies.

Fawad said Pakistan Television was launched in 1964 and today it is being shifted to high definition technology.

The minister said the Press Information Department (PID) has been made paperless. He said the process of advertisements in the PID has been made computerised to ensure transparency.

He noted that the government has paid all the outstanding dues of the media houses.

Fawad said that the University of Media Technology to impart education and training in journalism, performing arts, and other media-related technologies.

Under the NDIP, “Radio Pakistan Podcast” was launched to provide people quality audio and video content on a variety of topics.

The Podcast offers interviews of dignitaries, daily news review, current affairs programs, documentaries, music, sports and a lot more to inform, educate and entertain people.

People may access the Radio Pakistan Podcasts at podcast.radio.gov.pk.

With the launch of Radio Pakistan Podcast, the state broadcaster achieves another milestone of producing and presenting video interviews.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

terrorism Fawad Hussain Radio Pakistan NDIP

