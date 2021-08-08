ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,797
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,063,125
4,72024hr
8.25% positivity
Sindh
396,918
Punjab
362,557
Balochistan
31,069
Islamabad
90,093
KPK
147,452
FPCCI election-2022: UBG to announce candidates for president, SVP on 28th: Muneer

Recorder Report 08 Aug 2021

KARACHI: S M Muneer, Patron in Chief of United Business Group (UBG), has said that, group will announce the candidates for the post of president and senior vice president to take part of FPCCI election 2022 in a meeting of the working committee on August 28 at the residence of Iftikhar Ali Malik in Lahore.

He said that the strongest founding group of Lahore Chamber has joined UBG under the leadership of Sheikh Asif. He said UBG will start the election campaign from this month, while UBG chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik has said that with the election of Ali Asghar Hussam as chairman of UBG Lahore, Lahore has become active part of UBG.

The meeting was attended by Khalid Tawab, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Sohail Altaf, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Hanif Gohar, Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, Ali Hussam Asghar, Amjad Chaudhry, Amir Ata Bajwa, Dr. Muhammad Noman Idrees Butt, Malik Sohail Hussain, Haji Irfan Yusuf, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Ahmed Chennai, FPCCI Vice President Arif Yousuf Jiva, Mazhar A. Nasir, Noor Ahmed Khan, Mian Zafar Iqbal, Pervez Lala, Rehman Aziz Chan, Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Alia Khan, Rizwana Shahid, Hameed Akhtar Chadha, Mian Zahid Javed, Qazi Akbar, Shehzad Saadat Chaudhry, Rehmatullah Javed, Waqar Ahmad Mian, Haji Sohail Anjum Ansari, Asad Mashhadi, Zahid Latif Khan, Khurram Aftab Sheikh and other leaders participated.

Addressing the meeting, S.M Muneer said that United Business Group is the representative group of the business community of the country and we will participate in the next elections to the best of our ability and ensure the success of UBG. He alleged that the group occupying FPCCI has spent Rs. 14 crore out of Rs. 16 crore. Our group has left Rs 16 crore for the construction of FPCCI building in Lahore. The FPCCI building can be constructed but the people of the group in the federation are fighting among themselves and nothing is being done by the business community.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that Lahore has been a key player in the political, cultural and social life of the country and now the Lahore Chapter has played an active role within UBG. He said that he has set up many chambers and associations across the country including SAARC Chamber.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

