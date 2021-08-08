Political changes in Punjab

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has resigned from her post. Moreover, Special Coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab on Political Affairs Muhammad Awn Chaudhry, an important member of the Jahangir Tareen group, too, has resigned from his post after refusing to distance himself from the Jahangir Tareen Group. What does the foregoing suggest? In my view, political changes are now becoming evident in Punjab in particular ahead of the 2023 general elections. That no party can form a government at Centre without its success in Punjab is a fact. Greater significance of Punjab, therefore, adds to Jahangir Tareen’s relevance to politics in the country’s largest province. He’s now rightly described as a person who brings politicians to power through the exercise of political influence.

Masood Rana (Lahore)

