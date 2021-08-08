CBOT soybeans may test support at $13.15

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may test a support at $13.15 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall into a range of $12.94-3/4 to $13.06-1/4.

The contract is riding on a wave c from $13.80-3/4, which is expected to travel to $12.94-3/4. The bounce triggered by the support at $13.15 seems to have ended around a resistance at $13.37-3/4. The wave c may have resumed.

Strategically, the target of $13.15 will be confirmed when the contract breaks $13.23-1/4. A break above $13.37-3/4 could lead to a gain to $13.47-3/4.

On the daily chart, the contract is riding on a downward wave C, which could travel into a range of $11.87-1/4 to $12.43-1/4.

The weak bounce over the past two days is considered as a pullback towards a former support of $13.33-1/2.

Charts are not available in email received through “Alert”. To get charts, use the news code to retrieve the original reports.

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

