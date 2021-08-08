ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
Iran nuclear talks could resume in September: EU official

AFP 08 Aug 2021

BRUSSELS: Iran is ready to resume talks reviving the nuclear deal with world powers under new president Ebrahim Raisi, and meetings could take place in Vienna from early September, an EU official said on Saturday.

The senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the EU’s negotiator on the file, Enrique Mora, attended Raisi’s swearing-in in Tehran last Thursday and spoke with the Iranian official designated to take charge of the nuclear talks, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Amir-Abdollahian “is supposed to be the new foreign minister” in Raisi’s cabinet, but that has not yet been announced, the EU official said.

He added that it was unclear whether the nuclear talks would remain under the responsibility of the Iranian foreign ministry or be taken over by another body, such as Iran’s National Security Council.

Raisi is a hardliner expected to consolidate the ultraconservatives’ power during his four-year term.

He succeeds the relatively moderate Hassan Rouhani whose landmark achievement during his own two-term presidency was the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers: the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany.

Former US president Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions that have choked Iran’s oil-dependent economy. Iran responded by walking back measures it had agreed to abide by.

Talks have been happening since April in Vienna to find a way to bring both sides back into full compliance.

The last round took place on June 20 with no date set for when they would continue. The EU chairs the meetings.

Hassan Rouhani Iran nuclear Hossein Amir Abdollahian Ebrahim Raisi EU official Iran’s National Security Council

