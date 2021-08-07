ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
Govt has not yet approved booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine

Recorder Report 07 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has not approved booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine as yet for the citizens as the country is battling the fourth wave of the coronavirus and has hardly managed to vaccinate about 15 percent of the population.

According to government officials, health experts and pharma industry sources, had the government allowed private sector to import Covid-19 vaccine, it would have not only helped saved millions of dollars for government spending on the import of vaccine but would have also provided a chance to the citizens wanted to get booster shot to improve their immunity.

They said in February 2021, the government has allowed the private sector to start import of the Russian made Covid-19 vaccine but owing to price dispute the private sector refused to sell the coronavirus vaccine on the government approved rates.

The private sector claimed that the government approved rates are even below the landing cost and they are unable to sell the vaccine on the government approved rates.

Industry sources, on condition of anonymity told Business Recorder first the government allowed the private sector to start the imports but later by approving lower prices blocked the option of using imported Russian and Chinese Covid-19 vaccine as the prices are far below the cost. They said that at least 40 million Pakistanis are in a position to pay for the Covid-19 vaccine.

At present, the government is treating poor and rich on an equal basis as they are being vaccinated on government expenses, the government could have saved this amount and spent on the improvement of health facilities.

Had the government considered drug pricing formula at least 40 million people would have benefited from the imported vaccine, but now even Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is intervening, it will become a scandal, the industry sources said.

However, health professional as well as top government officials in Pakistan have opposed the idea of providing booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to the masses. Health professionals including Dr Javed Akram Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Lahore says that so far there are no empirical results that booster shot help improves immunity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

