4,745 new Covid-19 infections reported with 8.18pc positivity ratio

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Friday, reported 4,745 new Covid-19 infections after 57,981 coronavirus tests were conducted with a positivity ratio of 8.18 percent, taking the nationwide cases tally to 1,058,405 since the pandemic outbreak, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to the NCOC, during the past 24 hours, 67 coronavirus deaths were also reported in the country, taking the national death toll to 23,702.

Moreover, 2,095 Covid-19 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the countrywide recoveries to 954,711 since the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the NCOC, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country after the detection of 4,745 fresh cases has jumped to 79,992, which is the highest level during the fourth Covid-19 wave.

Out of 67 coronavirus deaths reported in the past 24 hours, 60 of them died during treatment in hospitals of which 27 were on ventilators, and seven died at home quarantines.

Punjab and Sindh reported most of the deaths in the past 24 hours.

At present, a total 4,600 corona patients were admitted in various hospitals, of which 4,157 patients were under treatment in intensive critical units (ICUs) with 107 of them admitted during the past 24 hours.

At present, 409 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country with no Covid-19 affected person on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 44 percent ventilator occupancy was on top among the four cities with the maximum ventilator occupancy followed by Bahawalpur 40 percent, Peshawar 33 percent, and Multan 29 percent.

Hyderabad with 71 percent oxygen beds occupancy was on top among the four cities with maximum oxygen beds occupancy followed by Abbottabad 68 percent, Karachi 63 percent, and Rawalpindi 38 percent.

Out of 57,981 tests conducted across the country on Thursday, 20,946 tests were conducted in Punjab 16,953 in Sindh, 11,357 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 4,247 in ICT, 2,424 in Balochistan, 750 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 1,304 in the AJK.

Out of a total of 1,058,405 cases detected in the country, Sindh with 394,748 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 361,458 cases, KPK with 147,026 cases, the ICT with 89,569 cases, Balochistan with 30,967 cases, AJK with 26,086 cases, and G-B with 8,551 cases.

Out of 23,702 national Covid-19 deaths, Punjab with 11,141 deaths is on top of which 19 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours followed by Sindh with 6,126 deaths, of which 28 died on Thursday, KPK with 4,507 deaths of which 12 died in the past 24 hours, ICT with 809 deaths of which two died in the past 24 hours, AJK with 639 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 330 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, and GB with 150 deaths of which two died in the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,336,171 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country.

Sindh remained the most Covid-19 affected province in the country as the province reported 2,315 new coronavirus cases and 28 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The province’s case tally has risen to 394,748, while the death toll has reached 6,126, while 992 more people have recovered from the disease.

Punjab reported 964 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The province’s infection tally now stands at 361,458 and the death toll has climbed to 11,141.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 541 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The province’s infection tally now stands at 147,026 and the death toll has climbed to 4,507.

Balochistan has recorded 87 new infections and one more death.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the province has increased to 30,967, while the death toll is 330.

Islamabad has reported 452 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of cases since April 28 with 509 cases.

The region also reported two coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours.

The total number of infections has now increased to 89,569, while the death toll from the disease now stands at 809.

