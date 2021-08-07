ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘FPCCI can play active role in connecting Maldives with exporters in Pakistan’

Recorder Report 07 Aug 2021

KARACHI: President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon has said that FPCCI can play an active role in connecting Maldives with exporters in Pakistan to meet their import requirements.

He highlighted the potential to enhance the volumes of bilateral trade in construction materials, pharmaceuticals, textiles and food items, among others.

Speaking at Pak-Maldives Business Council of FPCCI and State Trading Organisation (STO) of Maldives jointly organised virtual event. The event was facilitated by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) along with the High Commission of Pakistan in Male, Maldives.

The objective of the event was to highlight the untapped trade opportunities for Pakistani exporters by connecting them with Maldives importers, Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon said that FPCCI is ready to host a trade delegation from Maldives to Pakistan in order to facilitate the Maldivian importers to have first-hand knowledge of Pakistani products from varied industries and sectors. He also offered his full support to establish B2B linkages.

Vice Admiral (retd) Ather Mukhtar shared his vision for the Pak-Maldives relations and encouraged both sides to make the most out of the potential business and trade opportunities.

Ali Rilwan, Acting High Commissioner of Maldives in Pakistan, also shared his remarks and encouraged both sides to work together to explore business opportunities.

Imran Khalil Naseer, Chairman Pak-Maldives Business Council of FPCCI, apprised the audience of the enormous potential to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation. He said that Pakistan and Maldives should explore investment and joint venture opportunities through regular B2B contacts.

Asmma Kamal, Pakistan’s Trade and Investment Attaché in Maldives, shared a detailed presentation on existing trade figures between the two countries. She also highlighted potential industries and sectors for Maldives to source goods from Pakistan.

Altaf Hashwani, Director Pak Maldives Business Council, enquired about the potential of STO Maldives to enhance imports of textiles and hosiery products from Pakistan.

Participants raised their queries with STO on product registration requirements and procedures in Maldives and the appetite to import Pakistan’s world-famous fruits like mangoes and oranges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI TDAP Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon Imran Khalil Naseer

‘FPCCI can play active role in connecting Maldives with exporters in Pakistan’

Over Rs25000 bill per month: 7.5pc tax on non-filers effective from July 1: KE

Amazon scores big win as India court stalls Future’s $3.4bn deal

PM, COAS visit Peshawar Corps HQ; briefed on security situation

Taliban close border crossing with Pakistan

SPI up 0.12pc WoW

Spectrum auction: PTA invites applications from local, foreign CMOs

Sugar imported by TCP: second vessel arrives

Signed documents mandatory for initiating clearance: CCA PQ

'Kamyab Jawan Programme Portal' launched

Aun Chaudhry, too, quits

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.