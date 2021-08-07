‘FPCCI can play active role in connecting Maldives with exporters in Pakistan’

KARACHI: President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon has said that FPCCI can play an active role in connecting Maldives with exporters in Pakistan to meet their import requirements.

He highlighted the potential to enhance the volumes of bilateral trade in construction materials, pharmaceuticals, textiles and food items, among others.

Speaking at Pak-Maldives Business Council of FPCCI and State Trading Organisation (STO) of Maldives jointly organised virtual event. The event was facilitated by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) along with the High Commission of Pakistan in Male, Maldives.

The objective of the event was to highlight the untapped trade opportunities for Pakistani exporters by connecting them with Maldives importers, Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon said that FPCCI is ready to host a trade delegation from Maldives to Pakistan in order to facilitate the Maldivian importers to have first-hand knowledge of Pakistani products from varied industries and sectors. He also offered his full support to establish B2B linkages.

Vice Admiral (retd) Ather Mukhtar shared his vision for the Pak-Maldives relations and encouraged both sides to make the most out of the potential business and trade opportunities.

Ali Rilwan, Acting High Commissioner of Maldives in Pakistan, also shared his remarks and encouraged both sides to work together to explore business opportunities.

Imran Khalil Naseer, Chairman Pak-Maldives Business Council of FPCCI, apprised the audience of the enormous potential to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation. He said that Pakistan and Maldives should explore investment and joint venture opportunities through regular B2B contacts.

Asmma Kamal, Pakistan’s Trade and Investment Attaché in Maldives, shared a detailed presentation on existing trade figures between the two countries. She also highlighted potential industries and sectors for Maldives to source goods from Pakistan.

Altaf Hashwani, Director Pak Maldives Business Council, enquired about the potential of STO Maldives to enhance imports of textiles and hosiery products from Pakistan.

Participants raised their queries with STO on product registration requirements and procedures in Maldives and the appetite to import Pakistan’s world-famous fruits like mangoes and oranges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021