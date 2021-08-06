ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
MPA Asad Khokhar's brother killed after assailants open fire

  • Incident took place during wedding reception of MPA's son in Lahore
BR Web Desk 06 Aug 2021

MPA Malik Asad Ali Khokhar's brother, Mubashir Khokhar, was killed after assailants opened fire during the wedding of the provincial minister's son on Friday, Aaj News reported.

The incident took place in DHA Lahore, after which Mubashir was taken to National Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A police spokesperson confirmed that "Mubashir Khokar was taken to the hospital in a critically injured condition [but] he did not survive".

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill stated that the attackers had opened fire after coming close to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's vehicle.

Gill added that the assailant has been arrested by the Chief Minister's security team.

Mussarat Cheema, spokesperson for the Government of Punjab, disclosed that Chief Minister Buzdar was present at the ceremony where the incident had occurred. "A large number of people were present in the ceremony. Asad Khokhar remained safe. The chief minister and other personalities are safe," said Cheema.

Police has collected evidence from the site of the incident, adding that a formal case would be registered as the proceedings move forward.

Chief Minister Buzdar has directed the Inspector General of the Police to submit a report on the matter, ordering an inquiry into the lapse in security arrangements for the wedding.

Asad Khokhar was reappointed as a provincial minister earlier on Friday, and was due to take oath tomorrow. He previously served as the minister for wildlife and fisheries before being asked to resign in July 2020.

