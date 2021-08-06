Supreme Court censures Punjab Police over inaction after Hindu temple attack

The Supreme Court (SC) berated Punjab police for its inaction after a Hindu temple was attacked by a mob in Rahim Yar Khan, saying that those who cannot perform their jobs should be removed.

Earlier, a video clip went viral on social media, showing dozens of people vandalising a temple in Bhong area of Rahim Yar Khan. The mob attacked the temple after an eight-year-old Hindu boy, who allegedly urinated in a local seminary, was granted bail by a local court. ​The mob also reportedly blocked the Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5).

Taking a suo motu notice, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed had summoned Punjab’s chief secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani to appear before the court along with a report on the incident on Friday (today).

During the hearing today, the CJP censured the authorities over their failure to act in time, saying that the attack on the temple has damaged Pakistan's image. Expressing his disapproval, the chief justice asked what the administration and the police were doing when the temple was being vandalised.

The IGP replied that the police were focused on protecting 70 Hindu homes around the temple.

If the commissioner, deputy commissioner, and the district police officer cannot perform their duties then they should be removed from their posts, the chief justice said.

Upon learning that no arrests were made in the case, Justice Ahmed came down hard on the IGP, saying that three days had passed since the incident, yet no arrests were made.

Adjourning the case hearing till August 13, the SC ordered the immediate arrest of the culprits. The apex court also ordered that the temple should be reconstructed with the culprits' money, Aaj News reported. The SC directed the formation of village committees for peace and religious harmony.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution strongly denouncing the attack. The resolution stated that Islam and the constitution of Pakistan provide protection to the rights of non-Muslims and that the House reaffirms the commitment to their protection.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also condemned the attack on the temple and ordered action against the culprits and any police negligence. He assured that the temple will be restored at the government’s expense.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that the attack violates Pakistan's constitution and the basic human rights of its citizens. Mazari further said that the ministry is in contact with Rahim Yar Khan police so that action is taken against the perpetrators.