Govt launches portal for Kamyab Jawan Programme

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based portal for Kamyab Jawan Programme was launched on Friday, aiming to provide reliable service delivery and increased transparency of information regarding the distribution of loans.

In a press conference in Islamabad, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib introduced the portal, saying that the website was created keeping in mind the questions and concerns of the youth.

Explaining the portal, Dar said that people can explore the three main components of the programme on the dashboard. The first component is entrepreneurship which is based on employment and the data for this part will go public today (Friday), he added.

Dar continued that the second component is technical education, and information on it will be made public at the end of September. He said Rs315 billion were allocated for the programme, out of which Rs22 billion in loans have been granted so far, solely on the basis of merit from a diverse pool of young applicants aspiring to start their own small businesses.

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

He said these business loans have also created over 28,000 jobs.

Related to the third component, Dar shared that it is based on engagement to increase the reach of the initiative.

Dar also talked about the Kamyab Jawan centres for career counselling, job placement and scholarships. This initiative will be launched in public and private universities through collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), the SAPM shared.

"You can simply click and view information regarding the loans provided by the leading banks through this programme. The information about loans granted can also be viewed according to districts, provinces, and industries across Pakistan."

It was highlighted that over 663,000 applications have been rejected so far.

"We ran the received applications through NADRA to confirm the data and found many applications with incorrect ages, and this became the main reason for application rejection," the SAPM said.

He also mentioned that the applicants did not have a business plan to support their application. "When we conducted telephone interviews, the individuals said they can start any business but needed the loan first," Dar shared.

"However, we can't grant loans to such individuals, as the loans come from hard earned money of the country's taxpayers."

PM says ‘Kamyab Jawan’ can be another ‘Ehsaas’

He continued that another reason the applications were rejected was due to many individuals requesting loans on behalf of their parents, elders or relatives. He continued that the programme is working towards providing loans of lower amount.

He added that there are no age restrictions for the aforementioned loans, but skilled individuals would be prioritised.

Dar said that the acceptance process for Kamyab Jawan programme is transparent and merit based. He further said that the media can ask for proof or witness the acceptance process to verify the transparency.

"The programme has never favoured any person based on their language, party or family, and we conduct a transparent process," Dar added.