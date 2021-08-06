Tokyo stocks close higher ahead of US data

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investor focus shifted to key US jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index grew 0.33 percent or 91.92 points to end at 27,820.04, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.02 percent or 0.36 points to 1,929.34.

"The Nikkei index is supported by a positive US market and a weaker yen, said senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities.

"But selling ahead of tonight's US job data and a three-day weekend (in Japan) weighed on" the local market, he added.

The dollar fetched 109.82 yen in Asian trade, against 109.78 yen in New York late Thursday.

Nintendo dived 7.22 percent to 52,410 yen after it said first-quarter net profit fell nearly 13 percent as the video-game sector's lockdown boom loses momentum.

Nikon surged 8.44 percent to 1,143 yen after it booked a better-than-expected operating profit for the first quarter.

Among other shares, Sony advanced 0.35 percent to 11,400 yen while Uniqlo casualwear operator Fast Retailing climbed 0.25 percent to 73,320 yen.