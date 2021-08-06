Indonesia forex reserves at $137.3bn at end-July

JAKARTA: Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves increased by some $200 million in July to $137.3 billion, equivalent to 8.9 months of imports, boosted by the government's global bond issuance, the central bank said on Friday.

The rupiah, which was relatively stable in July, has strengthened nearly 1% this month on dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve, which coincided with comments from Indonesian officials that the country's latest COVID-19 wave of infections had peaked.

