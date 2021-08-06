Markets
Indonesia forex reserves at $137.3bn at end-July
- The rupiah, which was relatively stable in July, has strengthened nearly 1% this month on dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve
06 Aug 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves increased by some $200 million in July to $137.3 billion, equivalent to 8.9 months of imports, boosted by the government's global bond issuance, the central bank said on Friday.
The rupiah, which was relatively stable in July, has strengthened nearly 1% this month on dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve, which coincided with comments from Indonesian officials that the country's latest COVID-19 wave of infections had peaked.
Indonesian rupiah firms ahead of central bank decision; Asian stocks climb
Never 'complained' about Biden not calling PM Imran: NSA Moeed Yusuf
Indonesia forex reserves at $137.3bn at end-July
Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection
Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag
Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin
Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports
Minimum non-tax revenue of $831.8m: PTA directed to hold auction for NGMS spectrum
Printed retail rate: FBR won’t charge GST on sugar up to Nov 30th
PM says ‘Kamyab Jawan’ can be another ‘Ehsaas’
PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end
PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause
Taliban target Afghan cities in response to US strikes
Read more stories
Comments