ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.11%)
ASL 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
FFBL 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
GGL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
KAPCO 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.56%)
MDTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.03%)
MLCF 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.47%)
NETSOL 161.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.16%)
PACE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.39%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
PIBTL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
PRL 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 52.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.18%)
TELE 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.55%)
UNITY 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.13%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
BR100 5,190 Increased By ▲ 17.54 (0.34%)
BR30 26,288 Increased By ▲ 96.94 (0.37%)
KSE100 47,703 Increased By ▲ 61.85 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,059 Increased By ▲ 16.41 (0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Key vote expected Saturday for Biden's US infrastructure bill

  • That would mark a resounding victory in a deeply divided Washington for Biden, a former Senator who touts his ability to reach across the aisle
AFP 06 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's plan for a $1.2 trillion investment in US infrastructure will face a key step in the Senate Saturday to come to the floor for a final vote, before heading to the House of Representatives.

After spending hours on Thursday in talks to try to find consensus for a vote on Saturday, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer finally announced late in the day that he was homing in on his goal.

"I believe we're very close to an agreement and see no reason why we can't complete this important bipartisan bill. So I urge both sides to continue working diligently to make it happen," he said.

Biden celebrates pandemic victory, but Covid could be the easy part

"If we come to an agreement yet tonight, which is our preference... we will have additional votes on amendments," which would open the door for a vote, but was still a tough task, he added.

If the bill does make it to the Senate floor on Saturday, it will need to win the backing of at least 10 Republicans, in addition to the 50 Democratic senators, to pass the procedural vote.

It will then be submitted to a final vote by simple majority in the Senate, perhaps on the same day or on Sunday.

If approved, it will then have to be put to a vote in the House of Representatives in the coming weeks to be definitively adopted, and then signed off by the Democratic president.

That would mark a resounding victory in a deeply divided Washington for Biden, a former Senator who touts his ability to reach across the aisle.

The result of a rare consensus between Republican and Democratic senators, the ambitious plan provides for $550 billion in new federal spending on roads, bridges and transport, but also for high-speed internet and efforts to fight climate change.

It totals $1.2 trillion -- the equivalent of Spain's 2020 Gross Domestic Product -- taking into account other public funds that had already been appropriated.

That makes it "the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century," the White House said Thursday.

Joe Biden House of Representatives Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schume

Key vote expected Saturday for Biden's US infrastructure bill

PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause

Taliban target Afghan cities in response to US strikes

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end

Commercial remittances: SBP notifies revision in FE instructions

UNSC to discuss Afghanistan

Dostum returns to fight for besieged home

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters