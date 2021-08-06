ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.11%)
ASL 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
FFBL 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
GGL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
KAPCO 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.56%)
MDTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.03%)
MLCF 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.47%)
NETSOL 161.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.16%)
PACE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.39%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
PIBTL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
PRL 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 52.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.18%)
TELE 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.55%)
UNITY 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.13%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
BR100 5,190 Increased By ▲ 17.54 (0.34%)
BR30 26,288 Increased By ▲ 96.94 (0.37%)
KSE100 47,703 Increased By ▲ 61.85 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,059 Increased By ▲ 16.41 (0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Asian equities sluggish after fresh Wall Street records

  • The Nikkei was up just 0.1 percent at the lunch break while Shanghai was down 0.7 percent
AFP 06 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Asian markets struggled on Friday despite Wall Street benchmarks climbing overnight on the back of healthy US economic data.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at fresh records Thursday after another fall in applications for unemployment benefits, while trade balance figures contained hints of an end to supply chain snarls that have driven up prices.

Most European markets also finished higher on another day of solid earnings reports, with aircraft engine-maker Rolls-Royce was back in the black in the first half of the year and Siemens tripling quarterly profits.

China data, tech drive Asian shares higher

But London closed flat and gains on other bourses were limited, with traders awaiting US payroll data on Friday for an indication of when Washington will begin to taper coronavirus support measures and put the brakes on inflation.

Sentiment has also been dampened by the global spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

"Delta concerns remain, though markets continue to view it more in the window of delay rather than derail given the high efficacy of vaccines," he wrote.

"Nevertheless, a number of US companies have pushed back the date when they expect most workers to return to offices given the spread of delta."

Hong Kong was down 0.5 percent on weakness in banking shares, though Tencent was up nearly three percent to pare the week's losses after a regulatory crackdown on the online gaming industry by Beijing.

Fellow entertainment company Nintendo was among the biggest losers on the Tokyo bourse, diving more than eight percent after reporting a worse-than-expected quarterly profit.

The Nikkei was up just 0.1 percent at the lunch break while Shanghai was down 0.7 percent.

Sydney was flat despite authorities reporting a record number of new Covid infections and warning residents to brace for worse to come, and with Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne sent into a virus lockdown for a sixth time.

Oil benchmarks meanwhile showed signs of modest upward movement with a report showing recent increases in US crude exports and other signs recovery in coronavirus-hit markets.

"India posted twice as strong demand for US crude, implying once a country gets beyond the Delta variant, crude demand will surge quickly," said Edward Moya of OANDA.

