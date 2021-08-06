ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.11%)
ASL 24.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
FCCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
GGL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
KAPCO 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.56%)
MDTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.03%)
MLCF 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.47%)
NETSOL 161.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.16%)
PACE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.39%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
PIBTL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
PRL 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
PTC 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 52.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.18%)
TELE 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.55%)
UNITY 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.13%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
BR100 5,190 Increased By ▲ 17.54 (0.34%)
BR30 26,288 Increased By ▲ 96.94 (0.37%)
KSE100 47,703 Increased By ▲ 61.85 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,059 Increased By ▲ 16.41 (0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Six dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash

  • Many of the tours include a water landing in a floatplane and the area has seen multiple crashes in recent years
AFP 06 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: All six people on board a sightseeing plane were killed Thursday when the craft crashed in southeast Alaska, the United States coast guard said.

Rescue services in the northernmost US state responded to an emergency beacon around 11:20 am (1920 GMT) eight miles (13 kilometers) northeast of Ketchikan, Alaska, the coast guard said in a statement.

US accuses China of 'grandstanding' at Alaska summit

"An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka located the wreckage at 2:37 pm and lowered two rescue swimmers who reported no survivors," it added.

A helicopter had reported sighting wreckage on a ridgeline, the coast guard said.

The de Havilland Beaver floatplane -- an aircraft that can be supported by floats on water -- was carrying five passengers and the pilot and had departed from the Misty Fjords National Monument park.

The passengers were tourists on the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam, the company said on Twitter.

"We can confirm that a floatplane carrying five guests from Nieuw Amsterdam was involved in an accident in Ketchikan, and there are no survivors," it wrote.

"It was an independent tour not sold by Holland America Line. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims."

Multiple tour companies offer rides through the fjords around Ketchikan, which are surrounded by lush forests and nearly vertical rock faces.

Many of the tours include a water landing in a floatplane and the area has seen multiple crashes in recent years.

In May 2019, six people died after two floatplanes collided mid-air while carrying passengers from a cruise ship's sightseeing expedition.

In 2015, an Otter plane crashed into a granite rock face, killing all nine on board, near a lake in the Misty Fjords area.

And in 2007, five people were killed when a Beaver floatplane carrying tourists crashed in the same area.

Plane crash Alaska aircraft Ketchikan

Six dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash

