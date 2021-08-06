ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ICT police devise security plan for Muharram

Recorder Report 06 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The city police, on Thursday, devised a security plan for Muharram and decided to maintain high vigilance of processions through Safe City cameras, smart cars, surveillance cameras, and drone cameras.

An official said the capital police reviewed security arrangements in connection with Muharram during a meeting presided over by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamilur Rehman.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) Operations, Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SPPs), and other senior officials.

He said the meeting directed different wings of the Islamabad police to ensure complete coordination for success of the plan as well as maintain coordination with peace committees.

Under the plan, the DIG Operation will monitor security arrangements during Muharram.

He said the IGP issued directives to deploy personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) at sensitive Imambargahs and implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for controlling spread of the Covid-19 issued by the government to be ensured.

Special cards would be issued to policeman and volunteers performing duties, he said, to maintain high vigilance of processions through Safe City cameras, smart cars, surveillance cameras, and drone cameras.

The official said that under the plan vehicles or bikes around and inside Imambargahs should not be allowed, and barbed wires to be placed at open places.

The IGP ordered to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with the concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in various areas in the vicinity of the places of worship, he said. He said it should be ensured that processions would pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly.

The IGP said that walkthrough gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions, and it should be covered through large strength of policemen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

