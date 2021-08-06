Kashmiris’ exploitation in India a test of conscience of world: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president of Pakistan and president Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari said that the exploitation of Kashmiris in India is a test of conscience of the world.

Zardari, in his message on Kashmir Siege Day, said that the United Nations should through its charter restore the human rights of Kashmiris.

“Modi’s August 5 offense is an attack on independence of Kashmir. Self-determination is a basic and democratic right of Kashmiris, which will have to be given to them,” he said.

Zardari said that if there was a PPP government, the president, the prime minister and the foreign minister would not be sitting comfortably.

If the PPP was in power, all the members of the Parliament would have created public opinion against India all over the world, he said.

Zardari said that no one is stopping Prime Minister Imran Khan from taking revenge from the opposition but he should also pay a little attention to the Kashmiris.

Occupied Kashmir has been practically made a prison for two years. We have to exhaust our diplomatic efforts at the international level to give Kashmiris the democratic right of self-determination, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021