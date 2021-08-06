ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kashmiris’ exploitation in India a test of conscience of world: Zardari

Recorder Report 06 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former president of Pakistan and president Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari said that the exploitation of Kashmiris in India is a test of conscience of the world.

Zardari, in his message on Kashmir Siege Day, said that the United Nations should through its charter restore the human rights of Kashmiris.

“Modi’s August 5 offense is an attack on independence of Kashmir. Self-determination is a basic and democratic right of Kashmiris, which will have to be given to them,” he said.

Zardari said that if there was a PPP government, the president, the prime minister and the foreign minister would not be sitting comfortably.

If the PPP was in power, all the members of the Parliament would have created public opinion against India all over the world, he said.

Zardari said that no one is stopping Prime Minister Imran Khan from taking revenge from the opposition but he should also pay a little attention to the Kashmiris.

Occupied Kashmir has been practically made a prison for two years. We have to exhaust our diplomatic efforts at the international level to give Kashmiris the democratic right of self-determination, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asif Ali Zardari Imran Khan Kashmiris PPP government

Kashmiris’ exploitation in India a test of conscience of world: Zardari

PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause

Taliban target Afghan cities in response to US strikes

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end

Commercial remittances: SBP notifies revision in FE instructions

UNSC to discuss Afghanistan

Dostum returns to fight for besieged home

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.