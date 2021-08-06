ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bureaucracy criticized: SC orders to make earthquake-devastated schools in KP functional

Terence J Sigamony 06 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC), on Thursday, ordered to make earthquake-devastated schools in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) functional within six months, and summoned the chairman Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) on the next date.

A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard suo moto regarding non-availability of basic structure in the KP schools, destroyed by earthquake.

The bench rejected the KP government’s request to grant one year for the reconstruction of the schools.

The chief justice questioned why the schools in the KP could not be reconstructed despite, receiving billions of rupees.

He remarked that it seemed education is the lowest priority of the provincial government.

Upon that, the advocate general Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa said literacy rate in the KP is very high.

The chief justice stated how the literacy rate could be high, when schools are not reconstructed.

He said 16 years have passed but still the schools in earthquake-affected areas could not be reconstructed, adding billions of rupees were allocated, but no result.

He said though the schools in some earthquake-affected areas were reconstructed, but those are still non-functional.

The AG KP informed that rehabilitation of areas, devastated by earthquake, was the responsibility of the ERRA. He said the KP government was given control of those areas in 2020.

The chief justice remarked it is not good to shift burden of non-availability of facilities in schools to the ERRA.

The chief justice said the whole mess is for money, adding the KP bureaucracy is inefficient as the officers remain sitting in the AC rooms and do nothing.

If the bureaucracy cannot work then they should go home, he added.

Justice Gulzar said the KP Education Department should be ashamed of not being able to make schools functional, adding for the last 16 years, the children in earthquake-affected areas were deprived of education.

He asked the AG KP to look at the Governor, CM and officers’ houses, and remarked the bureaucrats think huge money was allocated for them.

The bench directed the KP government to file a progress report within one month, and adjourned the case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed KP Government ERRA Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed

Bureaucracy criticized: SC orders to make earthquake-devastated schools in KP functional

PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause

Taliban target Afghan cities in response to US strikes

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end

Commercial remittances: SBP notifies revision in FE instructions

UNSC to discuss Afghanistan

Dostum returns to fight for besieged home

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.