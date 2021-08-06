MQM-P rejects appointment of Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday rejected the appointment of Murtaza Wahab as the political administrator of Karachi. A spokesman of party in a statement said that appointment of a 'political administrator' before local government elections is an attempt to influence these polls.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s 'fake mandate' was exposed after Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) recovered four million fake CNICs. He added that running the affairs of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) through a political administrator is the worst example of autocratic rule.

The seat of Mayor Karachi will remain a dream for the PPP as people of city has rejected it in all elections, the statement said. MQM-P demanded of Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of this political appointment as it is grave violation of electoral laws and would put a question mark on transparency of electoral process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021