Copper slips for fifth day on China demand concerns

LONDON: Copper fell for a fifth consecutive day on Thursday as concerns over the demand outlook from top consumer China pulled prices further from an all-time peak reached earlier this year.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.2% at $9,446.50 a tonne in official trading, down from a record high of $10,747.50 in May, but still up more than 20% this year.

"We've got forces pulling in opposite directions," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. "The longer term bullish narrative hasn't changed much ... (but) the market's a bit worried about the Chinese slowdown," he said.

Copper has slipped below its short-term moving averages, worsening its technical picture. But key support is around $8,700, where copper's 200-day moving average currently sits, Hansen said.

RALLY: Copper is used in power and construction and many analysts expect demand to grow and supply to run short as the world swaps fossil fuels for electrification.

MARKETS: Global equities slipped from record highs and the dollar held most of Wednesday's gains.

JOBS: US jobless claims fell.

FED: A senior Federal Reserve official said the conditions for raising US interest rates could be met by the end of 2022.

COVID: A Chinese health official said he expected a coronavirus outbreak in China to be largely under control within weeks.

FACTORIES: German industrial orders rose more than expected in June.

INFRASTRUCTURE: A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill faces a test in the Senate on Thursday.

OUTLOOK: Industrial metals will likely fall in 2021 and 2022 with copper averaging $7,500 a tonne in the last quarter of next year, analysts at Capital Economics said.

"Underpinning this view are our forecasts for economic growth to slow in China, a continued rebound in supply from major producers, and a stronger US dollar," they said.

LEAD: The premium for cash lead over three month metal on the LME surged as high as $89, the highest since 2011, signalling low availability of quickly deliverable material.

Lead inventories in LME-registered warehouses at 58,850 tonnes are the lowest since July 2019.

METALS PRICES: LME aluminium was up 0.9% at $2,589 a tonne, zinc rose 0.6% to $2,990, nickel added 0.3% to $19,291, lead gained 0.3% to $2,386 and tin was 0.4% higher at $34,758.