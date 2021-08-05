European stocks open steady before BoE updates

LONDON: European stock markets steadied at the open Thursday following a similar showing in Asia and as investors awaited a key monetary policy update from the Bank of England.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.2 percent to 7,110.93 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was flat at 15,692.93 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.2 percent to 6,757.47.

Fed boosts bonds, Delta blues stall stocks

The Bank of England updates on its monetary policy and forecasts Thursday with eyes on the inflation outlook as surging prices worldwide pose a threat to economic recovery.

Investors are also closely monitoring any economic impact caused by the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.