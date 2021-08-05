Markets
European stocks open steady before BoE updates
- In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was flat at 15,692.93 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.2 percent to 6,757.47
05 Aug 2021
LONDON: European stock markets steadied at the open Thursday following a similar showing in Asia and as investors awaited a key monetary policy update from the Bank of England.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.2 percent to 7,110.93 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was flat at 15,692.93 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.2 percent to 6,757.47.
Fed boosts bonds, Delta blues stall stocks
The Bank of England updates on its monetary policy and forecasts Thursday with eyes on the inflation outlook as surging prices worldwide pose a threat to economic recovery.
Investors are also closely monitoring any economic impact caused by the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept
European stocks open steady before BoE updates
Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave
Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ
Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar
April-June 2021: SBP imposes penalties of over half-a-billion rupees on banks
Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1
Circular debt: World Bank, govt think deeply about steps
Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan
K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra
Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence
Read more stories
Comments