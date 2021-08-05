ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
ASL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.58%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
GGL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.43%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.37%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
KAPCO 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 160.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.31%)
PACE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
PAEL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
PRL 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.34%)
SILK 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.24%)
SNGP 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.89%)
TELE 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
TRG 159.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.57%)
UNITY 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 5,188 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-0.08%)
BR30 26,286 Decreased By ▼ -44.41 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,753 Decreased By ▼ -36.85 (-0.08%)
KSE30 19,068 Decreased By ▼ -27.49 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn ticks higher after two-day tumble; soybeans firm on US weather

  • Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Monday it had cut its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 5.9 million tonnes to 76.4 million tonnes
Reuters 05 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures bounced back on Thursday after two straight sessions of losses, although worries over global demand due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus limited gains.

Soybeans were little changed, holding on to the previous session's gains, as concerns about unfavourable weather across a key US producing region supported prices.

"We have a bit of support for corn today but overall there is demand destruction due to the coronavirus," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

South Korea's KFA tenders to buy up to 69,000 tonnes corn

"For the US corn crop, there is still a wide range of opinions on yields."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.3% to $5.48-1/2 a bushel as of 0432 GMT, having closed down 0.9% in the previous session.

Soybeans were flat at $13.25-3/4 a bushel, and wheat was little changed at $7.17 a bushel.

Investors are worried about the weather outlook across the US Midwest, which could threaten corn and soybean crops.

The market is waiting for the US Department of Agriculture monthly supply and demand report to be published next week for its production outlook and global demand forecast.

An estimate by commodity brokerage StoneX released Monday afternoon pegged the US soybean harvest at 4.332 billion bushels with an average yield of 50.0 bushels per acre, slightly below the most-recent USDA estimates.

Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Monday it had cut its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 5.9 million tonnes to 76.4 million tonnes.

French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union fell to their lowest level in over a decade for July, Refinitiv data showed, as a rain-hampered harvest contributed to a slow start to the 2021/22 export season.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, and net buyers of CBOT soybeans and soymeal, traders said.

Wheat Corn soyabean

Corn ticks higher after two-day tumble; soybeans firm on US weather

Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept

Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters