ANL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.1%)
ASC 20.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
FNEL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
GGGL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.51%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.06%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
KAPCO 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
MDTL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 160.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.31%)
PACE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
PAEL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
PRL 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.26%)
SILK 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.24%)
SNGP 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.89%)
TELE 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 159.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.57%)
UNITY 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 5,185 Decreased By ▼ -7.59 (-0.15%)
BR30 26,280 Decreased By ▼ -50.18 (-0.19%)
KSE100 47,728 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,057 Decreased By ▼ -39.34 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
US oil may seek support around $67.34

  • On the daily chart, a rising trendline points at a target of $66.44. The contract is expected to eventually fall to this level
Reuters 05 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may seek a support around $67.34 per barrel and start a decent bounce.

The downtrend is riding on a wave (c) from $74.23. This wave is expected to travel into a big range from $62.70 to $67.10. In addition to the set of projection levels, the fall observes closely a set of retracements on the rise from $65.21 to $74.23 as well.

Given that oil has broken a support at $68.66, it may drop more towards $67.34. The current minor bounce is classified as a pullback towards $68.66.

Crude oil demand: jittery road to recovery

On the daily chart, a rising trendline points at a target of $66.44. The contract is expected to eventually fall to this level.

The uptrend will be deemed intact, if oil manages to hover above $66.44. A break may signal a reversal of the uptrend from $33.64.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

