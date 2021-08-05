ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
ASC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.64%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 22.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
FFL 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
GGGL 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.59%)
GGL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.68%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 45.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 161.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.22%)
PACE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
PAEL 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PRL 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (7.35%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
SNGP 52.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.4%)
TELE 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
TRG 161.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.39%)
UNITY 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 5,203 Increased By ▲ 10.81 (0.21%)
BR30 26,372 Increased By ▲ 41.15 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,803 Increased By ▲ 13.48 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,098 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US govt probing missing $5,800 whiskey bottle Japan gave to Pompeo

  • The newspaper added that it was unusual for the State Department to declare publicly that the whereabouts of an item are unknown
AFP 05 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: The US government is looking into what happened to a $5,800 bottle of whiskey given by Japan to former secretary of state Mike Pompeo but which is now apparently missing, US media reported Wednesday.

Japanese officials gave the bottle to the State Department on June 24, 2019, the New York Times said, noting that Pompeo was on a visit to Saudi Arabia at the time and it was not clear if he had ever received the gift himself.

US government officials are entitled to keep gifts worth less than $390, but must buy anything above that value. The Times quoted unnamed officials as saying the government was never paid for the missing bottle of liquor.

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

The newspaper added that it was unusual for the State Department to declare publicly that the whereabouts of an item are unknown.

A lawyer for Pompeo said the former secretary of state, who had also served as CIA chief, had no knowledge about the fate of the missing bottle.

Saudi Arabia Mike Pompeo State Department

US govt probing missing $5,800 whiskey bottle Japan gave to Pompeo

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg

Fed backs interest rates liftoff in 2023

Men’s Javelin Throw event: Pakistan, India to face each other in Olympic final after 53 years

PTI’s Sardar Niazi elected AJK PM

India deploys warships in South China Sea

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters