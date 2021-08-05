ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.64%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
GGGL 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
GGL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.68%)
KAPCO 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 45.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 161.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.55%)
PAEL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.94%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PRL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (7.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
SNGP 52.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.15%)
TELE 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TRG 161.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.32%)
UNITY 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 9.84 (0.19%)
BR30 26,366 Increased By ▲ 35.47 (0.13%)
KSE100 47,805 Increased By ▲ 14.82 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,098 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open marginally higher on earnings

  • Rakuten soared 8.06 percent to 1,354 yen after it announced a business partnership with Germany-based 1&1 over a mobile network
AFP 05 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday helped by sound corporate earnings results and a lull in the yen's appreciation against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.08 percent, or 22.34 points, at 27,606.42 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.63 points, to 1,923.06.

"Trade is seen lacking a clear sense of direction with the rise in coronavirus cases in Japan weighing on the market, as earnings season continues," said Okasan Online Securities in a note.

The market was finding support from bargain-hunting for shares with solid earnings reports and a halt in the slide of the dollar-yen rate, it added.

Tokyo stocks close lower

The dollar fetched 109.58 yen in early Asian trade, up from 109.48 yen in New York and 108.98 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Among individual names, Sony climbed 0.99 percent to 11,185 yen after it reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit.

Telecom operator SoftBank Corp was up 0.83 percent at 1,462 yen after it reported an operating profit mostly in line with market expectations.

Rakuten soared 8.06 percent to 1,354 yen after it announced a business partnership with Germany-based 1&1 over a mobile network.

The Japanese business daily Nikkei reported the deal involves sales of Rakuten's low-cost 5G technology to the German company with a price tag of 250 billion yen ($2.3 billion).

Honda was up 1.24 percent at 3,591 yen after the carmaker said it has upgraded its full-year forecast as it returned to the black in the first quarter.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.9 percent at 34,792.67 and the broad-based S&P was off 0.5 percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq edged up 0.1 percent.

Tokyo stocks coronavirus cases Okasan Online Securities SoftBank Corp

Tokyo stocks open marginally higher on earnings

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg

Fed backs interest rates liftoff in 2023

Men’s Javelin Throw event: Pakistan, India to face each other in Olympic final after 53 years

PTI’s Sardar Niazi elected AJK PM

India deploys warships in South China Sea

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters