ANL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
ASC 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.64%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
GGGL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
GGL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.68%)
KAPCO 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 45.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 161.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.55%)
PAEL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.94%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PRL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (7.35%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
SNGP 52.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.09%)
TELE 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.15%)
TRG 161.49 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.39%)
UNITY 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
WTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 9.84 (0.19%)
BR30 26,366 Increased By ▲ 35.47 (0.13%)
KSE100 47,805 Increased By ▲ 14.82 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,098 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Uber posts profit on one-time gains

  • Uber shares were down more than 3 percent in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings figures
AFP Updated 05 Aug 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Uber on Wednesday reported a profit in second quarter on one-time gains and said its pandemic-stalled ride-hailing business was showing signs of recovering.

The San Francisco-based company reported a profit of $1.1 billion. Revenue rose to $3.9 billion in the recently ended quarter, more than double what it took in during the same period last year.

The net income for the quarter included gains of $1.4 billion from the revaluation of its investment in Chinese ride-share firm Didi and another $272 million from its stake in the autonomous technology firm Aurora, according to Uber.

U.S. charges former Uber security chief with covering up massive 2016 hacking

Uber made strong progress in luring drivers and couriers back to its smartphone-summoned ride and delivery businesses, chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said during an earnings call.

"The majority of drivers who are coming back to the platform are what we call resurrected drivers; they've driven with us in the past," Khosrowshahi said.

"As vaccination rates go up, we are seeing the resurrected drivers come back."

But its delivery operations including Uber Eats generated the largest amount of revenue, with the unit continuing to benefit from trends that began during pandemic lockdowns last year.

"Our platform is getting stronger each quarter, with consumers who engage with both Mobility and Delivery now generating nearly half of our total company gross bookings," Khosrowshahi said.

He saw the Eats restaurant delivery service as a hedge of sorts, likely seeing increased demand in the event of new Covid-19 lock-downs that crimp Uber's ride-share business.

Revenue from Uber's rides and delivery units essentially doubled, while money taken in by a freight division that connects truckers with shippers jumped 65 percent, according to Uber.

"Uber's ride sharing business is on the clear path to recovery from the pandemic's impact," said eMarketer analyst Eric Haggstrom.

"We anticipate that Uber will experience hiccups before returning to their pre-pandemic ridesharing levels; the Delta variant is deterring many drivers from the ridesharing business."

Tech analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group expected Uber's earnings income to remain on a bumpy road due to the pandemic.

"With the variants cutting through the population, Uber's income is going to be pretty uneven at least for the near future," Enderle told AFP.

Meanwhile, the Eats delivery side of Uber's business is showing "incredible" traction, according to Haggstrom.

Uber shares were down more than 3 percent in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings figures.

Uber in July announced a $2.25 billion deal to beef up its freight unit with the acquisition of Transplace, a firm specializing in logistics management software.

uber San Francisco Dara Khosrowshahi Didi Global

Uber posts profit on one-time gains

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg

Fed backs interest rates liftoff in 2023

Men’s Javelin Throw event: Pakistan, India to face each other in Olympic final after 53 years

PTI’s Sardar Niazi elected AJK PM

India deploys warships in South China Sea

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters