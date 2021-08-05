Modi govt criticised over barring journalists from visiting AJK

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet members of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday, blasted the right-wing government of Indian premier Narendra Modi for denying permission to five foreign journalists based in India from travelling to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to cover a session of the local legislative assembly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi highlighted how India’s decision was reflective of their government’s dictatorial regime. “This was a damning indication of how independent journalism was shrinking under the Modi government,” he lamented.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that India wanted to hide the realities of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by barring the journalists. “We want the world to see what is happening in Azad Kashmir and they want to hide what is happening in Indian Occupied Kashmir,” he said. Umar added that the difference between right and wrong was evident by the countries’ actions.

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf commented on the situation, stating that these were the actions of an insecure government. “The Indian government has much to hide from the world,” he added. He maintained that India is trying to hide the reality of AJK, so that it is not compared to the open jail that exists in Kashmir under Indian occupation.

