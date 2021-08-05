4,722 fresh cases reported: Nationwide corona positivity ratio jumps to 8.46pc

ISLAMABAD: The nationwide coronavirus positivity ratio has continued spiking as Pakistan on Wednesday, reported another 4,722 fresh cases after 57,398 tests were conducted countrywide with a positivity ratio of 8.46 percent.

With the surge in Covid-19 cases, the active cases in the country have jumped up to 78,595.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country over the past 24 hours has also reported 46 Covid-19 deaths following which nationwide death tally has reached 23,575 since the pandemic outbreak.

Following the emergence of 4,772 new Covid-19 cases, the nationwide tally has reached 1,047,999.

The NCOC also reported 1,454 recoveries of coronavirus patients taking the national tally to 945,829 since pandemic outbreak.

Meanwhile, 3,858 virus patients are admitted in critical condition in various Covid-19 dedicated health facilities across the country.

According to official data, Punjab over the past 24 hours reported 934 new Covid-19 cases, which is the highest number of daily cases since May 21, when it reported 1,057 cases. The total case tally in the province has now risen to 359,321. Punjab health authorities also reported 21 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the province to 11,104 since the pandemic outbreak.

Sindh reported 2,438 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 12 more fatalities taking the provincial tally of Covid-19 cases to 389,699, and death tally to 6,069.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) reported 556 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths during the last 24 hours. The province’s infection tally has reached 145,862 and the death toll has climbed to 4,487.

Health authorities in Balochistan recorded 122 new infections and no deaths. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the province has increased to 30,749, while the death toll remains 328.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reported 322 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths taking the Covid-19 cases tally to 88,676 in the federal capital and death toll to 806. Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 267 new Covid-19 cases and one death taking the case tally to 25,301, and death toll to 634, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) reported 73 new coronavirus infections and no death.

So far, GB has reported 8,391 coronavirus cases and 147 deaths since the pandemic outbreak.

The health authorities in the past 24 hours, administered 1,139,580 vaccine doses to the people taking the nationwide doses tally to 33,059,676 since the vaccination drive started in February 2021.

So far Pakistan has fully vaccinated a total 6,913,200 people, while 26,146,476 people are partially vaccinated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021