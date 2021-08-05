Decision in corruption cases against opposition leaders in two years: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, on Wednesday, said that corruption cases against opposition leaders will be decided during the next two years.

Talking to reporters, he said that corruption cases against opposition leaders would be decided before the next general elections.

Currently, several opposition leaders from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) including former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Perviaz Ashraf, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, and others are facing corruption cases in different accountability courts of the country.

Without naming PPP and the PML-N, he said that in the presence of such “incompetent” opposition he was convinced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would also form the next government.

To a question, he said that he could not bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the MQM founder from London.

PML-N president and the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was making way like the past for Nawaz Sharif, so that he could not face jail during election days, he said.

He said Shehbaz Sharif did not file application for removing his name of exit control list (ECL).

The minister said India was involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan and the Indian agencies were trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

He said the government and the people of Pakistan would remain committed to the Kashmir cause till Kashmiris were granted their right to self-determination under the UNSC’s resolutions.

Regional situation was gradually changing and coming six months were very crucial, he said.

About Afghanistan, he said Pakistan wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan as peace in Afghanistan was important for Pakistan.

Regarding alleged kidnapping case of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador, he said that a team of Afghanistan was currently in Pakistan to probe the incident and full cooperation was being extended to them.

He said the capacity of the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) would be further enhanced to issue the Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

