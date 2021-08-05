ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Decision in corruption cases against opposition leaders in two years: Rashid

Fazal Sher 05 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, on Wednesday, said that corruption cases against opposition leaders will be decided during the next two years.

Talking to reporters, he said that corruption cases against opposition leaders would be decided before the next general elections.

Currently, several opposition leaders from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) including former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Perviaz Ashraf, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, and others are facing corruption cases in different accountability courts of the country.

Without naming PPP and the PML-N, he said that in the presence of such “incompetent” opposition he was convinced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would also form the next government.

To a question, he said that he could not bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the MQM founder from London.

PML-N president and the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was making way like the past for Nawaz Sharif, so that he could not face jail during election days, he said.

He said Shehbaz Sharif did not file application for removing his name of exit control list (ECL).

The minister said India was involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan and the Indian agencies were trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

He said the government and the people of Pakistan would remain committed to the Kashmir cause till Kashmiris were granted their right to self-determination under the UNSC’s resolutions.

Regional situation was gradually changing and coming six months were very crucial, he said.

About Afghanistan, he said Pakistan wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan as peace in Afghanistan was important for Pakistan.

Regarding alleged kidnapping case of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador, he said that a team of Afghanistan was currently in Pakistan to probe the incident and full cooperation was being extended to them.

He said the capacity of the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) would be further enhanced to issue the Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif nadra COVID19 Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid Kashmiris ECL corruption cases opposition leaders

Decision in corruption cases against opposition leaders in two years: Rashid

PTI’s Sardar Niazi elected AJK PM

Fed backs interest rates liftoff in 2023

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

India deploys warships in South China Sea

‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ today

England to drop quarantine rule for fully jabbed arrivals from France

Digital financial products, services: SBP announces 2 initiatives

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.