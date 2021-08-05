Police rendered monumental sacrifices: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Police who rendered meritorious sacrifices while defending the motherland. Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet shared the message of the Army Chief on Police Martyrs Day.

“Pakistan Police has made monumental sacrifices in the line of duty over the years, contributing immensely in bringing peace and stability to the country,” the COAS said.