ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

National digital cable policy for cable operators approved: Fawad

APP 05 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the government had approved the National Digital Cable Policy 2021 for cable operators.

During a meeting with a delegation of Cable Operators Association of Pakistan, he said under the policy, a subscription model would be launched enabling the existing cable operators to subscribe for running new channels. He said at present, analog cable was being provided to homes, which had poor quality with less number of channels.

Fawad said the digitization of cable network would increase transparency in channel ratings as well as their number. The subscription model would allow the cable operators to purchase and operate local and international content, he added. The cable operators, he said, would be provided loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme for buying digital boxes and their repayment after collecting fee/charges from the customers.

The delegation briefed the minister about their problems, and challenges. The minister assured them that their problems/issues would be resolved.

The delegation comprised Cable Operators Association of Pakistan Chairman Irfan Ali Khoso, President Raja Asad Ali Khan, General Secretary Ghufran Mujtaba and Information Secretary Malik Moazzam Sultan; Cable Operators Association Sindh President Muhammad Ismail Jatoi; Divisional President Khairpur Zulfiqar Junejo;

President of South Punjab Ilyas Warraich; President of Cable Operators Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Furqan Afridi; and Treasurer of Cable Operators Association Karachi Saeed Shah, Malik Muhammad Wazir Awan from Hafizabad, Raja Amir from Hassan Abdal, Abdul Muqeem Khoso and Naveed Abro from Sukkur, and Zahid Bhatti, from Islamabad also attended the meeting.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Kamyab Jawan Programme National Digital Cable Policy 2021 cable operators

National digital cable policy for cable operators approved: Fawad

PTI’s Sardar Niazi elected AJK PM

Fed backs interest rates liftoff in 2023

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

India deploys warships in South China Sea

‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ today

England to drop quarantine rule for fully jabbed arrivals from France

Digital financial products, services: SBP announces 2 initiatives

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.