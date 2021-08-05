ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nazir Chohan parts ways with Tareen group

Recorder Report 05 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarian from Punjab Nazir Chohan, who is known for his association with the Jahangir Tareen group, on Wednesday announced to part ways with the group after feeling cheated by the PTI disgruntle leader.

He made this announcement while addressing the media alongside Punjab Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Minister, after a sessions court granted him bail.

He stated that he is no longer associated with the Tareen group and accused Tareen of using him for his case and later abandoned him. “I accepted him as my leader and followed him on every court hearing, not once he called me when I was facing problems. He does not deserve to be my leader,” he added.

On the occasion, he apologized to Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and his family for hurting them with his allegations and felt remorseful over his actions.

He also expressed his gratitude to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Akbar; “I am grateful to Elahi for taking a strong stance for me while Akbar was the first to inquire about my health when I fell ill”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shahzad Akbar SAPM Jahangir Tareen Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Nazir Chohan

Nazir Chohan parts ways with Tareen group

PTI’s Sardar Niazi elected AJK PM

Fed backs interest rates liftoff in 2023

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

India deploys warships in South China Sea

‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ today

England to drop quarantine rule for fully jabbed arrivals from France

Digital financial products, services: SBP announces 2 initiatives

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.