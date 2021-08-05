Nazir Chohan parts ways with Tareen group

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarian from Punjab Nazir Chohan, who is known for his association with the Jahangir Tareen group, on Wednesday announced to part ways with the group after feeling cheated by the PTI disgruntle leader.

He made this announcement while addressing the media alongside Punjab Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Minister, after a sessions court granted him bail.

He stated that he is no longer associated with the Tareen group and accused Tareen of using him for his case and later abandoned him. “I accepted him as my leader and followed him on every court hearing, not once he called me when I was facing problems. He does not deserve to be my leader,” he added.

On the occasion, he apologized to Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and his family for hurting them with his allegations and felt remorseful over his actions.

He also expressed his gratitude to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Akbar; “I am grateful to Elahi for taking a strong stance for me while Akbar was the first to inquire about my health when I fell ill”.

