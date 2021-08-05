PM for taking inspiration from China for waste ban policy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to formulate a comprehensive plan for reducing dependence on imported plastic scrap. Chairing a meeting on waste-management, he instructed to take inspiration from the waste import ban of China for the purpose.

China imposed ban on import of waste material, including plastics in 2017, which prevented foreign inflows of waste products into the country.

The prime minister said environmental protection was the government’s top priority. The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and senior officials.

It was briefed that Pakistan generated 30 million metric tons of waste annually at municipal level, while the plastic waste accounted for 10 to 14 percent of the total waste and would double by 2050.