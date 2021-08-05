934 fresh corona cases, 21 deaths reported: Punjab govt using administrative machinery for SOPs implementation

LAHORE: While there is no let up in the spread of coronavirus, the Punjab government is using administrative machinery for strict implementation of virus restrictions in the districts of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad as the ban of indoor dining and weddings as well as closure of shrines and cinema houses has been ensured.

Although all business centers will be open until 8pm but the timings are not observed in letter and spirit. However, police personnel are visiting markets after 8pm to get the orders implemented.

Moreover, Punjab has reported 934 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, marking the first time the province detected more than 900 infections in a day in over two months. With 934 fresh infections, the tally of cases has reached 359,321 while with 21 fresh fatalities the death toll in the province has reached 11,102. With 20,569 coronavirus tests conducted during the last 24 hours, the overall positivity rate in the province reached 4.54 percent.

Out of 21 deaths reported during the last 24 hours, eight were reported in Rawalpindi, five in Lahore, three in Muzaffargarh, one each in Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura taking the death toll in these districts to 1,620, 4,434, 283, 275 and 122, respectively.

With the recovery of 331 more corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached 333,529. On the other hand, 1,454 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the past 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 945,829. There are 3,858 virus patients who are in critical condition.

Out of 934 fresh infection cases during the last 24 hours, 455 were reported in Lahore, 190 in Rawalpindi, 42 in Faisalabad and 36 in Multan. As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 184,892 cases and 4,434 deaths, Rawalpindi 28,894 cases and 1,620 deaths, Faisalabad 21969 cases and 1177 deaths, Multan 18335 cases and 873 deaths, Gujranwala 8,490 cases and 434 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6,335 cases and 275 deaths, Sargodha 8,592 cases and 291 deaths, Sheikhupura 3,912 cases and 122 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2,344 cases and 283 deaths, Bahawalpur 8,381 cases and 257 deaths and Sialkot reported 7,297 cases and 241 deaths.

On the other hand, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed status of Covid-19 treatment facilities at private hospitals, vaccination targets, Mother and Block Ganga Ram Hospital and progress on Bsc Midwifery Program in a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare department here on Wednesday.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department Amir Jan, Additional Secretary Staff and CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Saqib Aziz gave briefing to the Health minister.

The minister said: “The Punjab Healthcare Commission is monitoring treatment facilities in all hospitals continuously. On recommendation from the department, private sector hospitals shall provide free treatment to 216 patients. We are achieving vaccination targets and compliance with SOPs as per guidelines of the NCOC is being ensured. The Health department has issued SOPs for Muharram. Fourth wave of corona is affecting people at an alarming level and people must take preventive measures. People must wear masks, use sanitizers, follow Social Distancing, and avoid unnecessary gatherings.”

Furthermore, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Sarah Aslam has issued guidelines for safe conduct of Muharram directing to follow Covid SOPs during Majalis and processions particularly focus on wearing mask and usage of hand sanitizers. Mandatory vaccination should be followed by Zakirs to conduct Majalis, while participation of elderly, children and disables should be avoided.

Sarah Aslam emphasized to conduct all gatherings and Majalis in open and ventilated areas. Social distancing of six feet is mandatory along with thermal screening of individuals at entrances. Special health desks will also be established at the entrances which will strictly regulate the entry and exit of all individuals. Meanwhile, Specialized Healthcare Muhammad Aamir Jan along with Additional Secretaries Dr Asif Tufail and Hafiz Aneesur Rehman visited Mother and Child block in Gangaram Hospital Lahore to review the pace of development work on the site.

He was briefed by Project Director Dr Ijaz Ch about development work and health facilities to be available for patients in detail. Secretary Health while talking to media said that the institute is first of it’s kind in the country which would be state-of-the-art centre having latest medical equipment and would be completed by June 30, 2022.

