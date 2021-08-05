ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
Pakistan

Govt plans to revamp PBS, WB informed

05 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: World Bank’s South Asia Regional Vice President (SARVP) Hartwig Schafer and Country Director Najy Benhassine, held a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, here Wednesday, said a press release.

The planning minister welcomed the World Bank’s South Asia regional vice president and acknowledged the significant contribution of the World Bank in the socioeconomic development of the country.

The minister informed the mission that the government plans to revamp the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics with the aim of modernisation of statistical system and to enable it for high-frequency data generation.

The PBS would also be conducting 1st digital census in 2023, the minister added.

He said that the government would welcome the World Bank’s technical assistance in these areas.

He appreciated the pivotal role currently being played by the World Bank in strengthening governance and service delivery in Pakistan through institutional reforms being undertaken with the support of development partners.

The vice president thanked the planning minister for a warm welcome and said that the World Bank greatly values its partnership with Pakistan and supports the reform agenda undertaken by the present government.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

