Corona positivity rate rises to 58pc in Gwadar

INP 05 Aug 2021

GWADAR: Balochistan government on Wednesday declared Gwadar, the worst district affected due to Covid-19 outbreak as the positivity rate has soared to 58 percent in the area. Province’s Health department said that the pandemic positivity rate has reached an alarming situation as 58 percent of the tests are coming positive for the Covid-19 in Gwadar.

As many as 164 people are quarantined in the area, the health department said and added that nine people have lost their lives.

It is to be noted that Gwadar is placed under a complete lockdown for 15 days from July 24, an official notification had said.

All shops, hotels and restaurants are completely closed with the exception of some shops having essential items.

