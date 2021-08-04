ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England bat in first Test as India drop Ashwin

  • Root decided to bat despite a green tinged pitch that looked as though it might aid a strong India pace attack
AFP 04 Aug 2021

NOTTINGHAM: England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat against India in the first Test at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

Root decided to bat despite a green tinged pitch that looked as though it might aid a strong India pace attack.

India, in their first Test since a June defeat by New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final left out star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and paceman Ishant Sharma.

After DRS and flashing bails, microchipped cricket ball to soon hit the stadiums

But their side did include left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja from an attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

India selected KL Rahul to open alongside Rohit Sharma after Mayank Agarwal was ruled out with suspected concussion as a result of being hit on the head batting in the nets on Monday.

England were again without Ben Stokes, who missed the 1-0 series defeat by New Zealand, after it was announced Friday that he was taking an indefinite break from all cricket to "prioritise his mental health".

The hosts left out Jack Leach as they once more decided to do without a specialist spinner, with England opting for a four-man pace attack of Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and all-rounder Sam Curran, backed up by Root's occasional off-breaks.

Robinson was back in the side after serving a ban following the re-emergence of historic racist and sexist tweets during his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord's.

Jonny Bairstow returned to the top order with Ollie Pope not deemed fully fit following a thigh injury.

This is the first of a five-Test series.

Teams

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

KL Rahul Ravindra Jadeja Ravichandran Ashwin Shardul Thakur Ishant Sharma

England bat in first Test as India drop Ashwin

Pakistan has 'options' if US continues to ignore its leadership: NSA Moeed Yusuf

India criticised for denying foreign journalists permission to visit Pakistan via Wagah

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 78,595 as intensity of 4th wave increases

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

World Bank reallocates $150m for Pakistan to procure Covid-19 vaccines

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters