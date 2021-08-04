Markets
European stocks climb at open after Asia, US gains
04 Aug 2021
LONDON: European stock markets rose at the open Wednesday following gains across Asia and on Wall Street as economic recovery hopes offset renewed virus concerns.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5 percent to 7,139.42 points.
Fed boosts bonds, Delta blues stall stocks
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.7 percent to 15,657.97 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.4 percent to 6,753.61.
