ANL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.28%)
ASC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.89%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.23%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
JSCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.33%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 162.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
PACE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.91%)
PAEL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PIBTL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
PTC 12.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.03%)
SNGP 52.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.77%)
TELE 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.58%)
TRG 163.94 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.89%)
UNITY 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.18%)
BR100 5,209 Increased By ▲ 20.09 (0.39%)
BR30 26,456 Increased By ▲ 207 (0.79%)
KSE100 47,855 Increased By ▲ 96.88 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,135 Increased By ▲ 24.6 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
CBOT soybeans may retest support at $13.15

  • The current bounce triggered by the support at $13.06-1/4 may end around $13.27-1/2
Reuters 04 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT soybean November contract may retest a support at $13.15 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards a range of $12.94-3/4 to $13.06-1/4.

The downtrend from the July 19 high of $14.18 consists of three waves. It is riding on a wave c from $13.80-3/4, which is expected to travel to $12.94-3/4, as it has extended deeply below $13.27-1/2.

The current bounce triggered by the support at $13.06-1/4 may end around $13.27-1/2.

A further gain, however, may make the target of $12.94-3/4 doubtful.

Soybeans extend run to 6-year high; South American weather in focus

On the daily chart, a downward wave C has been confirmed, following the break below a support at $13.33-1/2. This wave could travel into a range of $11.87-1/4 to $12.43-1/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

