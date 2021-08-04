ANL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.11%)
ASC 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
FNEL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGGL 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.35%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 162.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
PACE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.77%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PIBTL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
PTC 12.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.15%)
SNGP 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.16%)
TELE 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.58%)
TRG 163.79 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.79%)
UNITY 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
WTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.45%)
BR100 5,204 Increased By ▲ 15.48 (0.3%)
BR30 26,448 Increased By ▲ 198.49 (0.76%)
KSE100 47,870 Increased By ▲ 111.53 (0.23%)
KSE30 19,142 Increased By ▲ 32.07 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan edges up, but gains capped by worries over Delta outbreaks

  • In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4652 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4608 at midday, 92 pips firmer than the previous late session close
Reuters 04 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: The yuan edged up against a weaker US dollar on Wednesday, but gains were capped by investor worries over widening outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant in China and their potential impact on economic growth in the second half of the year.

China reported on Wednesday 96 new COVID-19 cases for Aug. 3.

Although the number of cases remained small in absolute terms compared with other economies, the Delta coronavirus variant has been detected in at least a dozen cities, including big ones such as Beijing, Wuhan and Chongqing.

China's yuan hits one-week low as recovery hopes lift dollar

Policy insiders and analysts told Reuters that China was poised to quicken spending on infrastructure projects while the central bank would support with modest easing steps, as risks from the Delta variant and flooding threaten to slow the economic recovery.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4655 per dollar, 45 pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.461.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4652 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4608 at midday, 92 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said the slightly firmer yuan was reflecting a falling dollar in overseas market, but the domestic virus outbreaks have triggered risk aversion sentiment in the market.

A trader at a foreign bank said the yuan remained rangebound on Wednesday morning as investors wait for news of specific measures that policymakers would roll out to prop up the economy.

"Notwithstanding the stability in RMB spot, we think the underlying positive drivers for the RMB continue to be undermined," strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note.

"Any market expectations of PBOC rate hikes were replaced with reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut expectations. These negatives weigh on the RMB at this point, and informs our bias for a higher USD/CNH."

A number of global investment banks including Goldman Sachs, ING, Standard Chartered and Pinpoint Asset Management saw chances for another RRR cut in the remainder of this year.

The PBOC delivered an unexpected broad-based RRR cut in July, with many market analysts and participants interpreting it as a fine-tuning liquidity move.

In the global markets, the dollar was pinned near recent lows against other currencies, as traders awaited US jobs data for a guide to the rates outlook.

The global dollar index fell to 92.002 at midday from the previous close of 92.036, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.458 per dollar.

Yuan COVID19 PBOC coronavirus Delta variant

Yuan edges up, but gains capped by worries over Delta outbreaks

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

World Bank reallocates $150m for Pakistan to procure Covid-19 vaccines

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Lt-Gen Asim Bajwa (retd) quits: Mansoor appointed SAPM to ‘fast-track’ CPEC projects

Pakistan's reserves likely to increase by $2.8bn

Asian coal-fired closures: ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters