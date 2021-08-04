ANL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.78%)
ASC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.89%)
ASL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.92%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.36%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.09%)
FNEL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
GGGL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
GGL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.24%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.97%)
KAPCO 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 162.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.74%)
PACE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.31%)
PAEL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
PIBTL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.79%)
SNGP 51.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.57%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.05%)
TRG 164.09 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (0.98%)
UNITY 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.52%)
WTL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.72%)
BR100 5,211 Increased By ▲ 22.45 (0.43%)
BR30 26,456 Increased By ▲ 206.57 (0.79%)
KSE100 47,897 Increased By ▲ 138.49 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,159 Increased By ▲ 48.62 (0.25%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Syrian Olympic table tennis player, 12, to get China training

  • Zaza, who shot to fame overnight in her war-torn country last year by qualifying for Tokyo, was well beaten 4-0 by Austria's Liu Jia in the preliminary stage
AFP 04 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza, the youngest athlete at the Tokyo Olympics at just 12, has been invited by China to learn from the undisputed masters of the sport, Chinese media says.

Zaza, who shot to fame overnight in her war-torn country last year by qualifying for Tokyo, was well beaten 4-0 by Austria's Liu Jia in the preliminary stage.

That brought her Olympics to an early end, but now Zaza looks like she will be heading to China -- who have won men's and women's singles gold so far in Tokyo -- as early as next month for training.

Coronavirus forces four athletes out of Tokyo Olympics

Zaza was invited by the Chinese Olympic Committee, the country's state broadcaster CCTV said, quoting her as saying: "I look forward to training abroad so that I can make continuous progress and realise my championship dream.

"Of course, first of all, I hope to reach the level of Chinese players. My dream is to be as strong as Chinese players and I look forward to going to China and receiving the same training as them."

Zaza had to overcome serious adversity to reach the Olympics, where she carried the Syrian flag in the opening ceremony.

Syria's civil war has killed around 500,000 people, displaced millions, and ravaged infrastructure since it started in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.

"The conditions where I trained in Syria were a very hard thing to me, I wished for a different floor. We didn't have such tables nor such preparations," Zaza said previously.

Zaza was the youngest Olympian since 11-year-old Romanian Beatrice Hustiu competed in figure skating at the 1968 Winter Olympics.

Gold table tennis Liu Jia Syrian Olympic Hend Zaza

Syrian Olympic table tennis player, 12, to get China training

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

World Bank reallocates $150m for Pakistan to procure Covid-19 vaccines

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Lt-Gen Asim Bajwa (retd) quits: Mansoor appointed SAPM to ‘fast-track’ CPEC projects

Pakistan's reserves likely to increase by $2.8bn

Asian coal-fired closures: ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan

IMF officially approves $650bn new reserves for member countries

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters